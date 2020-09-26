Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCM shares. National Securities raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 85,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,115. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $163.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $361,800. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

