Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy also reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

LNT stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.35. 2,044,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

