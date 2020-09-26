Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.79). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

