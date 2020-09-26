Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.47). Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 140,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,686. The company has a market cap of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

