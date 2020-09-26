Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of ($3.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.49) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%.

Shares of MSGS traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.97. 195,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.