Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCBG. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of CCBG opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.88. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

