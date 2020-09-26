Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of IDN stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.