Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRLCY. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.48.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

