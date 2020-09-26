Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCBS. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NCBS stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $570.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $180,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

