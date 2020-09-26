Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

ORRF stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth $852,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

