Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annual earnings estimates for Valmont have moved up over the past month. The company is improving its productivity and overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The ESS segment is witnessing solid sales volume growth in North American transportation market and wireless communications market. It is also seeing growth in lighting and traffic products in North America. Further, Valmont is focused on pursuing acquisitions and expanding capacity. The buyout of Larson Camouflage and Connect-It Wireless is supporting growth of wireless communication structures and components. However, the company is facing certain challenges in the Irrigation business. Also, the company expects sustained weakness in agricultural commodity prices. A bleak outlook for the Access Systems business and high debt level are other concerns.”

VMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE VMI opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $154.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,233,000 after buying an additional 156,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,430,000 after buying an additional 109,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,298,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,868,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 47.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

