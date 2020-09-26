Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PNFP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of PNFP opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

