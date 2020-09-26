Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.25. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.24% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 13,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 163,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,779. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,306,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,389,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,399,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.