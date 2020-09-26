Zano Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $25,339.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00241626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00095266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.01534957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00195931 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,338,685 coins and its circulating supply is 10,309,185 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

