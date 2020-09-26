ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $11,576.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00527510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00073526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

