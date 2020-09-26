Zcoin (XZC) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00038177 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $45.32 million and $11.08 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,754.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.82 or 0.03299358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.02063196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00428507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00868901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00524765 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 63% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011795 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,038,506 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

