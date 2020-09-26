ZCore Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $168,809.62 and $925.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,756,896 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

