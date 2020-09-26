Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $200,597.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00239430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.01543980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00194810 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

