Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0268 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00518904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00074315 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00055626 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,113,400 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

