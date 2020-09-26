ZEON Market Cap Hits $12.66 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and $71,614.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.14 or 0.04825651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

