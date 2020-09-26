Zero Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $783,724.80 and approximately $73,739.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00519874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.