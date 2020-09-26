ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $12.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043148 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.33 or 0.04830216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009306 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034054 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.