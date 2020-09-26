Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $170.92 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, BitMart and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01536576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00197206 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,752,592,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,461,125,467 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DEx.top, WazirX, Gate.io, Koinex, HitBTC, Binance, Coinone, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, OKEx, Korbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Upbit, Hotbit, GOPAX, DDEX, Zebpay, BitForex, FCoin, Huobi, Radar Relay, Tokenomy, Kucoin, BitMart, BiteBTC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Coinhub, AirSwap, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

