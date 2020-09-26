ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 1-Day Volume Tops $27,869.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $27,869.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00245299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01524948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00193694 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,371,112 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

