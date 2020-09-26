Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zions have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company does not have a very impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Near-zero interest rates and the Fed’s dovish stance are expected to continue hurting the company’s net interest margin (NIM) and revenues in the near term. Also, elevated expenses mainly because of Zions’ investments in franchise will likely hurt the bottom line. However, rise in loan and deposit balances, the removal of SIFI label, exemption from stringent regulations and the company’s business simplifying efforts are expected to support growth. Given a stable capital position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZION. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.65.

ZION opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

