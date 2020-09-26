Zippie Hits Market Cap of $161,210.70 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Zippie has a market cap of $161,210.70 and approximately $22.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Zippie token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01536576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00197206 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.