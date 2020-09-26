ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.63.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

