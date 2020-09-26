Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.

Shares of ZURVY traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $34.53. 49,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,571. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a current ratio of 27.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

