Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.
ZYNE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 389,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.97. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
