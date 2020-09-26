Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

ZYNE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 389,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.97. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

