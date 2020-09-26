Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $91,724.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 563,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,100.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $103,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 901,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,039.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

