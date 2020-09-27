$0.01 EPS Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.05). NN reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. BidaskClub cut NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in NN by 102.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 1,744,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in NN by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,143,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 72,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NNBR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 128,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. NN has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $224.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

