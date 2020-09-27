-$0.04 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 351,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,669. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $840.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 685,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $9,932,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 305,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $4,430,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 255,139 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

