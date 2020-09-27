$0.05 EPS Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $13.28.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

