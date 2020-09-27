$0.07 EPS Expected for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,378,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 114,127 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,926. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.