$0.14 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after buying an additional 3,011,997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,143,000 after acquiring an additional 928,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 542,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 1,101,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.