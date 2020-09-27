$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s earnings. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

CMO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 763,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,878,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 777,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 705,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 236,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 207,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

