$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 605,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,457. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $153,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

