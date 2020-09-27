-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth $123,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 59.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 190,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.18. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.