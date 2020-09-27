-$0.21 EPS Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PROS posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. 391,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $89,260.00. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PROS by 106.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PROS by 23.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.