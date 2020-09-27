$0.21 EPS Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Redfin reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,390,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 38.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

