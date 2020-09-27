-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

AUPH traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 466,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,442. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

