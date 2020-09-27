$0.22 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Grocery Outlet also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.07 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $38.49. 556,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

