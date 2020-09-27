-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.10). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,781. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

