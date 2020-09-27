-$0.23 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 204,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,459. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46.

In related news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,378.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.