$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCO. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 532,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 43.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,582. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $786.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

