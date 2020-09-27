$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,699. The company has a market capitalization of $317.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.78. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.