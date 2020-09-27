$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. DHT posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,551. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $756.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. DHT’s payout ratio is 336.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

