$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 841,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

