$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Skechers USA reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at $59,484,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,526,000 after buying an additional 2,137,622 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,004,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,514,000 after buying an additional 911,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. 1,322,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,416. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.