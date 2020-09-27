$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other news, Director James Brannen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas Richard Bass bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,152.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 159,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 192,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $673.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

